The duo will play husband and wife Ted and Joyce Murray, who have always lived in Walford, but never the Square itself.

Two new faces are set to arrive in ‘EastEnders’ , as actors Maggie Steed and Christopher Timothy have joined the cast.

The characters have been married for almost sixty years, and bosses have revealed that their arrival will come because they are being rehoused from a nearby estate.

They also already have a friend in the Square, in the form of Dot Branning.

Speaking of joining the cast, Maggie said: “I am very much looking forward to having Christopher as my on-screen husband, he is a terrific actor.

“We’re going to have lots of fun. I’m incredibly excited to be joining what is such a well-established show.”

Christopher adds: “The most exciting thing about joining EastEnders is not only that I’ll be back on the television, but I’ll also be working with Maggie. I have admired her for a long time.

“She is one of my favourite actresses. Filming not just our first scenes but our first episode together will be like first night in the theatre – very exciting indeed.

“And of course, I’m looking forward to meeting all the cast who I’ve been used to seeing on TV over the years.”

The Murrays will arrive on our screens in the Spring.

