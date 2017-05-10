Ahead of their arrival, the family of four - and their two pets, Bronson the dog, and Rooney, a bearded dragon - have been described as “noisy, brash and not-to-be-messed-with” by ‘EastEnders’ executive producer Sean O’Connor.

Lorraine Stanley will lead the new clan, playing single mum Karen Taylor. She’ll be joined by Danny Walters and Clair Norris, as the eldest children Keanu and Bernadette, while real-life brothers Tom and Alfie Jacobs play the two youngsters, Riley and Chatham.

‘EastEnders’ bosses are introducing the Taylor family, who are set to cause a stir when they arrive in Walford this summer.

He adds: “Karen is a twenty-a-day lioness, bringing up her kids with no support, no money and a very loud mouth. But though they may lack cash, the Taylors have love and warmth in spades.

“This summer is going to be explosive as the Taylors settle in Walford. The Square will never be quite the same again…”

A statement from the soap’s bosses adds that Karen is kind-hearted and loyal, dealing with the challenge of caring for Riley and Chatham, who both have learning difficulties.

There is also an off-screen elder sister Chantelle, who lives nearby with her boyfriend and two kids.

And of course - as this is Soapland - the family have a secret, though we can’t reveal who, or what it is.

Lorrane and Danny both have numerous TV credits to their names, but for Clair, this is her first small screen role.

She’s shared her joy at landing the part, stating: “I’m so excited to go on a journey with my character Bernadette, and to be a part of the Taylor family.

“I never in a million years thought my first TV role would be in ‘EastEnders’.

“It’s surreal but I’m ever so grateful to be given the opportunity and I can’t wait to see the audience’s reaction to us.”

The Taylors aren’t the only new faces set for an ‘EastEnders’ debut in the coming months, as it was previously announced that the Murray family will be making their first appearance on the soap in the Spring.

