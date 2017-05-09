‘EastEnders’ bosses have teased the return of Danny Dyer as Mick Carter with some new spoiler pictures.
The Queen Vic landlord arrives back in Walford next week, having spent weeks in Bulgaria looking after his daughter Nancy, following a car accident.
With now Nancy on the mend, Mick heads home, but he has no idea what is waiting for him when he arrives.
The new pictures show him looking through paperwork as he sits in the newly-revamped Queen Vic kitchen.
However, will he stumble across the contract his mum Shirley forged his signature on to sell the freehold of the pub?
In dire need to cash to fund an urgent operation on pet pooch Lady Di and fix the collapsed kitchen ceiling, Shirley signed away the building to Max Branning’s property company, unaware he is plotting to destroy Walford as revenge for his wrongful imprisonment for the murder of Lucy Beale.
Meanwhile, fans have also been warned to expect a punch up between Mick and current bar manager Woody Woodward - played by Lee Ryan - upon his return.
Producers were forced to come up with an exit plot for Mick when Danny Dyer took an unexpected break from filming with the soap.
Last month, bosses denied reports Danny would be absent from June’s British Soap Awards, following a tough few months for the actor.
‘EastEnders’ airs Mick’s return on Friday 19 May at 8pm on BBC One.
Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.