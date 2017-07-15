‘EastEnders’ bosses have released an explosive trailer to tease next week’s prom night drama.
In the clip, the show’s teen characters are seen at their school’s annual event, only it seems disaster is set to strike thanks to Alexandra and Madison.
The short video shows Alexandra pushing Louise during a fight and even Keegan Baker is then seen telling the bullies that they have gone too far.
Bex Fowler is also seen sitting on a hospital bed looking visibly shaken, while another very short scene shows schoolmates looking on in horror while at the event itself.
Earlier this year, a number of ‘EastEnders’ cast members promised HuffPost UK that this summer would be the soap’s most exciting yet… could this be the drama they were hinting at?
The ‘EastEnders’ prom episodes air on Thursday 20 July and Friday 21 July. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.