‘EastEnders’ bosses have given us another look at the wedding of Ronnie Mitchell and Jack Branning, which is set to take place on New Year’s Day.

Sadly, as the couple prepare to tie the knot, Roxy causes trouble for one last time.

BBC Pictures Ronnie Mitchell

And while the soap’s team are keeping schtum on how things work out, we do know that both Ronnie and Roxy are being killed off, so the couple’s happiness definitely won’t last long.

Friday’s episode saw Roxy return to her old ways (again), leaving the market traders’ party in a state.

BBC Pictures Smile, Jack...

She then made a phone call to ask for help, and the episode closed with the arrival of Glenda Mitchell, Ronnie and Roxy’s mother, and Danny, their brother, coming to save her.

It’s believed that the soap’s cast and crew have filmed multiple versions of the sisters’ exits and viewers will have to tune it to see what happens.

This episode airs on BBC1 at 7pm on New Year’s Day. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

'EastEnders': The Mitchell Family Through The Years

