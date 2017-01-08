‘EastEnders’ bosses have revealed the first pictures of Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell’s emotional send-off.

The sisters are set to be buried together, after dying in a tragic New Year’s Day accident.

BBC Pictures Will the Brannings and Mitchells put their differences aside?

Samantha Womack and Rita Simons’ characters were killed off as the festive season came to a close, and in the time since, their family and friends have been struggling to cope with the news.

Now, the time will come to say goodbye, but as various family members continue disagreeing, will the sisters get the send-off they deserve?

BBC Pictures Danny, Glenda and Max

The Mitchell family have a number of problems of their own, while Jack Branning has been trying to get used to life as a single dad.

Viewers were impressed with the duo’s final scenes, and many took to Twitter to praise the actress’s for their efforts in their last episode.

Meanwhile, the BBC gave viewers a glimpse at what might have been, posting a controversial alternate ending on Snapchat.

These ‘EastEnders’ scenes air on Friday 20 January. Catch up on the latest soap news and spoilers here.

10 Most Emotional Soap Deaths

10 Most Emotional Soap Deaths 1 of 11 No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only Mandatory Credit: Photo by ITV/REX/Shutterstock (674317gz) 'Emmerdale' TV - 2006 - Emmerdale Sign. ITV ARCHIVE Share this slide: ITVRexShutterstock