‘EastEnders’ boss Sean O’Connor has teased some very exciting plans, revealing a “massively ambitious” storyline is in the works.
Sean took over at the helm of the show in June 2016, and since then, a number of his big decisions - including the one to kill off Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell - haven’t all been a hit with fans.
However, it seems that viewers will soon have something to rather dramatic to enjoy, as Sean has promised that something “no show has ever attempted” will feature in the coming months.
He told Metro: “What we are planning will be electric – but I’m not going to say how.
“It will involve all of the main characters – both new and legacy characters, nobody has been left out. We’re all very excited about it.
“No show has ever attempted what we’re planning to do in the next few months. It’s massively ambitious – and crucially – it’s something that only ‘EastEnders’ would or could do.
“And that’s the challenge I keep making to the writers; we need to tell stories that only ‘EastEnders’ could do.
“I love our brother and sister shows and they do what they do brilliantly. But we do something different.”
While we’re not going to try and guess what Sean has planned, it must be pretty big - especially given the scale of what their rivals have achieved in the last 12 months.
Back in October 2016, both ‘Emmerdale’ and ‘Coronation Street’ aired ‘Super Soap Week’ episodes, with the former using a non-linear storytelling method to depict the build-up to the biggest stunt crash in soap history.
Meanwhile, the ‘Corrie’ episodes saw David Platt seek revenge for the murder of Kylie Platt. When his plan was foiled, a shock twist saw Anna Windass’s life change forever.
