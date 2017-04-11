All Sections
    11/04/2017 00:03 BST

    ‘EastEnders’ Spoilers: Sonia Fowler Returns As Bex’s Bullying Woes Continue

    Can she solve her daughter's problems?

    Natalie Cassidy is set to return to ‘EastEnders’ as Sonia Fowler, as her on-screen daughter’s bullying woes continue.

    These first look pictures show Sonia’s arrival in the Square, and she wastes no time in stepping on to work out exactly what’s going on with Rebecca.  

    BBC Pictures
    Sonia vows to help Rebecca 

    Monday’s (17 April) episode will see Sonia attempting to get more information out of Bex, and she’ll be left stunned when it’s revealed that Louise Mitchell has been involved in the bullying.

    A determined Sonia then confronts Louise, before telling Martin that she’s going to Bex’s school to sort things out once and for all. But can she help solve her daughter’s problems?

    Sonia was last seen in Walford back in September 2016, departing once again when actress Natalie’s maternity leave begun. 

    BBC Pictures
    Sharon Mitchell will discover Louise's involvement in what has happened to Bex 

    In recent weeks, a number of soap fans have questioned whether a reappearance could be on the horizon, given Bex’s many ongoing issues.

    The character was at the centre of the action on January’s bus crash, while she’s still dealing with the news that Michelle Fowler was sleeping with her boyfriend behind her back.

    These ‘EastEnders’ scenes air from Monday 17 April. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

