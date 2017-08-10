However, producers have assured soap fans that his exit definitely won’t be a quiet one.

The character returned to Albert Square last year, after an eight-year absence, but actor Aaron Sidwell has now confirmed that he’s stepping down from the soap.

‘EastEnders’ bosses have confirmed that Steven Beale is to leave Walford at the end of his current storyline.

A show spokesperson told Metro: “Aaron Sidwell is part of one of the big upcoming storylines and we can confirm, following dramatic scenes to be aired later this summer, he will be leaving the show. We wish Aaron all the very best for the future.”

This comes after several of the show’s younger cast inadvertently let the cat out of the bag about an ‘EastEnders’ exit, after a number of its stars - including Aaron - uploaded photos and videos to social media showing them celebrating at someone’s leaving party.

Although bosses didn’t comment on the speculation at the time, Digital Spy claimed to have spoken to an ‘EastEnders’ insider, who told them one of the party-goers, which also included Jacqueline Jossa and Shaheen Jafargholi, would be leaving the soap.

Aaron’s final scenes are set to air next month.

His first post-‘EastEnders’ part has also already been revealed, as he’s set to star as the male lead, Fiyero, in a new production of ‘Wicked’ which is set to tour the UK in 2018.

But while soap fans are saying goodbye to Aaron Sidwell, they’re also saying “welcome back” to Linda Carter actress Kellie Bright, who recently returned from maternity leave.

