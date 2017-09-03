New ‘EastEnders’ spoiler pictures reveal Steven Beale’s clash with his father-in-law Max Branning, which takes place in tomorrow (Monday 4 September) night’s show.

We already know that Max will push Steven further than ever before, when he discovers that Jane Beale knows they’ve been plotting together, and these new snaps show their tense confrontation.

BBC Pictures Steven goes too far in challenging Max

We can also reveal that Steven threatens to tell everyone that Max knew about his brain tumour lie, which is when Jake Wood’s character tells him to fix everything once and for all - and make sure he keeps his name out of it.

Later, Steven will turn his attention to Jane, going as far as attempting to murder her in a bid to keep his lies a secret.

BBC Pictures See what we mean?

Next week is set to be incredibly eventful and numerous lives will be left in danger when a gas explosion rips through the Square.

Ted Joyce will also put another life in danger, when he shoots a mystery resident. Who could it be? Watch this space…

These ‘EastEnders’ scenes air on Monday 4 September. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

