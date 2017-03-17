Multiple outlets have reported that the funeral scenes were filmed at Hendon Crematorium, in North West London, earlier this week, with the actors who play the family being spotted on set.

The Carters could be bidding goodbye to one of their own in ‘EastEnders’ , as it’s been claimed that Sylvie will be killed off in a future storyline.

In recent weeks, viewers have seen the family struggle to provide care for Sylvie, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, but the disease may not be the reason for the death of the eldest member of the clan.

A source told the Mirror: “Sylvie has had a long battle with dementia but the way she dies may come as a surprise.”

An ‘EastEnders’ spokesperson has responded to the reports, and said (via Radio Times): “We don’t comment on storyline speculation as we don’t want to spoil it for the viewers.”

Ever since the main members of the Carter family first arrived in Walford back in December 2013, we’ve seen a number of new faces and departures.

Linda Marlowe began playing Sylvie in 2014, when it was revealed that the character previously walked out on her family.

Stan Carter was killed off before that, while Danny-Boy Hatchard’s character Lee recently made an exit.

Meanwhile, Johnny Carter got a new face last year, when Ted Reilly replaced Sam Strike, after he made the decision to quit.