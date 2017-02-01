‘EastEnders’ fans are speculating that Tanya ‘How’s Adam?’ Branning could be making a comeback, following a not-so-subtle conversation that was aired in Tuesday’s (31 January) episode. With Max now back in Walford, the Branning family is almost complete again, and to be honest, we’d like nothing more than to see Jo Joyner back on the soap - and it seems fans agree.

BBC Walford needs you, Tanya

The scene that’s got everyone talking saw Lauren Branning discuss how much she misses her mum, telling Jane Beale and Stacey Fowler that she’d love to see her soon, adding that she still hasn’t met her grandson, baby Louie. Their chat obviously didn’t go unnoticed and many fans then took to Twitter:

Erm, was that subtle? IS TANYA COMING BACK? #EastEnders — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) January 31, 2017

Too much mention of Tanya. Kinda hinting she'll be popping up in the coming weeks #eastenders — Simon Craig (@simonrcraig) January 31, 2017

Namedrop...Tanya is going to pop up on easties soon then...maybe to help stop Max in his evil scheme #EastEnders — Elizabeth Helen (@helenthomas1004) January 31, 2017

Lauren, Jane and Stacey having a conversation about Tanya... I actually miss her so much! @dollyjoyner #eastenders — Freya Gilbert (@FreyaaGilbert_x) January 31, 2017

Any chance Tanya back on #eastenders?? — Buon Senso (@BuonSenso1) January 31, 2017

Heavy mention of Tanya there, I wonder if she's coming back?! #EastEnders — Christopher Hampton (@TheChrisHampton) January 31, 2017

Earlier this month, the Huffington Post UK’s Ash Percival called for Tanya to return, declaring that the move would be one of the ways for the show’s bosses to restore the soap to its former glory. “Tanya has been off screen while Abi has undergone her personality transplant - what would she make of mean Abi?” he wrote. “And with Jane Beale having gone through a pretty hellish two years without her best mate by her side, Tanya is long-overdue a visit - if only to find out how Adam is now.” Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.