    • ENTERTAINMENT
    01/02/2017 08:26 GMT | Updated 01/02/2017 18:21 GMT

    ‘EastEnders’ Spoilers: Tanya Branning Set For Comeback? Fans Speculate After Not-So-Subtle Scene

    We are so ready for this.

    ‘EastEnders’ fans are speculating that Tanya ‘How’s Adam?’ Branning could be making a comeback, following a not-so-subtle conversation that was aired in Tuesday’s (31 January) episode.

    With Max now back in Walford, the Branning family is almost complete again, and to be honest, we’d like nothing more than to see Jo Joyner back on the soap - and it seems fans agree.

    BBC
    Walford needs you, Tanya 

    The scene that’s got everyone talking saw Lauren Branning discuss how much she misses her mum, telling Jane Beale and Stacey Fowler that she’d love to see her soon, adding that she still hasn’t met her grandson, baby Louie.

    Their chat obviously didn’t go unnoticed and many fans then took to Twitter:

    Earlier this month, the Huffington Post UK’s Ash Percival called for Tanya to return, declaring that the move would be one of the ways for the show’s bosses to restore the soap to its former glory.

    Tanya has been off screen while Abi has undergone her personality transplant - what would she make of mean Abi?” he wrote. “And with Jane Beale having gone through a pretty hellish two years without her best mate by her side, Tanya is long-overdue a visit - if only to find out how Adam is now.

    Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.

    Conversations