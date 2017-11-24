‘EastEnders’ has announced the return of another fan favourite Tiffany Butcher.
Actress Maisie Smith is set to reprise her role as Bianca Jackson’s cheeky daughter, with the character arriving back in Walford in the New Year.
Bosses have promised her comeback will not be a quiet one, as she is described as now “causing trouble wherever she goes”, which is bad news for her step-sister Whitney Dean, whose doorstep she arrives on.
However, little is known about what brings her back to Albert Square, having moved to Milton Keynes with Bianca and the rest of her brood in 2014.
Of her return, Maisie said: “It’s great to be back on the set of ‘EastEnders’. It’s been lovely to see some old faces and meet new ones too. I can’t wait to show everyone how much Tiffany has changed.”
Maisie first joined the BBC soap in 2008 when she was just six years old.
She made a brief return last year for the Whitney’s wedding to Lee Carter.
Her full-time return follows the announcement Tamzin Outhwaite is reprising her role as Melanie Owen next year, while Masood Ahmed will also be heading back to Walford.
The coming months will also see a number of departures, with Lauren and Abi Branning and Ben Mitchell all set to leave the soap.
