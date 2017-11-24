Actress Maisie Smith is set to reprise her role as Bianca Jackson’s cheeky daughter, with the character arriving back in Walford in the New Year.

Bosses have promised her comeback will not be a quiet one, as she is described as now “causing trouble wherever she goes”, which is bad news for her step-sister Whitney Dean, whose doorstep she arrives on.

However, little is known about what brings her back to Albert Square, having moved to Milton Keynes with Bianca and the rest of her brood in 2014.

Of her return, Maisie said: “It’s great to be back on the set of ‘EastEnders’. It’s been lovely to see some old faces and meet new ones too. I can’t wait to show everyone how much Tiffany has changed.”