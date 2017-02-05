It’s been a rough few weeks for Lee and Whitney Carter in ‘EastEnders’, and the couple - who only got hitched a few months ago - are set to try and patch things up on Valentine’s Day. Lee’s continued inability to open up to his wife has driven a wedge between them, and last month, Whitney left viewers stunned by leaning in for a kiss with Lee’s dad, Mick Carter.

BBC Pictures It doesn't look like things get off to a good start

While Whitney is trying to put the kiss behind her, a none-the-wiser Lee will try to rebuild his relationship with her, and the pair head out for a romantic meal - but will they be able to put their differences aside? Even before the kiss, the couple were far from happy and Whitney had often turned to her father-in-law for support, as Lee continued to keep his distance.

BBC Pictures The couple certainly have a lot to talk about

Danny-Boy Hatchard's character has struggled with his own issues, crumbling under pressure with fear that he isn't a good enough husband, and struggling to provide for Whitney financially. In the coming weeks, we'll see Lee turn his back on Walford, and while there's no word yet on the state his relationship will be in when that happens, it certainly isn't looking good. This episode airs on Thursday 14 February.