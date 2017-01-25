‘EastEnders’ fans saw of the soap’s younger cast members - Jasmine Armfield, Tilly Keeper and Shaheen Jafargholi - take centre stage in much of Tuesday’s (24 January) bus crash aftermath drama, so obviously, we had to ask them about the episodes on the National Television Awards red carpet. The trio arrived at the event together, and revealed as much as they could about the special, action-packed week during an interview with The Huffington Post UK.

Anthony Harvey via Getty Images Tilly Keeper was also up for the Best Newcomer accolade at the ceremony

Shaheen, who plays Shaki Kazemi, told us that fans “need to watch” Thursday’s (26 December) show, promising “there’s a lot of surprises” in store. “I’ve never been in a situation like that so to try and get your mindset into that mindset took a lot but we all got there and we all pushed each other, so that was the main part,” he told us. And as for the stunts on the double decker, the cast did have get involved. And Shaheen continued: “These girls were dangling!”

Doug Peters/Doug Peters Jasmine Armfield

“We had stunt doubles but we had to climb out of the back window,” Tilly, who plays Louise Mitchell, said. “And then our stunt doubles would swap and do the drop, but we had to climb.” Jasmine then chipped in with a statement that might worry safety bods at the BBC, laughing: “We weren’t even harnessed!” The drama will continue in tomorrow’s ‘EastEnders’ and while bosses are keeping schtum on what will happen, we’re expecting plenty of surprises - and maybe even a shock death… Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.