Jacqueline Jossa , Aaron Sidwell and Shaheen Jafargholi - who play Lauren Branning, Steven Beale and Shakil Kazemi - all posted videos and photos online and it didn’t take long for eagle-eyed fans to spot a ‘Sorry you’re leaving’ sign in the background:

EastEnders ’ younger cast members may have revealed that a shock exit is in store for one of them, after sharing videos on Snapchat and Instagram that appear to have been filmed at a leaving party.

Harry Reid, Tilly Keeper, Jasmine Armfield and Zack Morris (Ben Mitchell, Louise Mitchell, Bex Fowler and Keegan Baker) were all in attendance at the gathering too, but exits have not been announced for any of them.

While bosses haven’t commented on the speculation, Digital Spy has claimed an ‘EastEnders’ insider told them one of the party-goers will be leaving the soap.

In recent months, they have all been involved in a number of big storylines, with Louise Mitchell’s life being left in the balance following her prom night drama.

A number of the stars in question were also at the centre of the action when January’s bus crash took place, while Jacqueline has been settling in again after returning as Lauren, following her maternity leave.

