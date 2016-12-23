On New Year’s Day 2016, ‘EastEnders’ viewers saw Mick and Linda Carter get hitched, and next week, it will be time for Ronnie Mitchell and Jack Branning’s big day.

However, while Mick and Linda (eventually) got their happy ending, it seems unlikely that this couple will have the same fate in the day’s two episodes.

BBC Pictures Another New Year, another Walford wedding

We already know that Ronnie and her sister Roxy are being killed off, but will the former tie the knot with Jack before this happens?

These new pictures show the two sisters preparing for the wedding, and leaving Albert Square in a vintage car.

BBC Pictures The duo have no idea what's ahead

But as they’re preparing for the ceremony, Roxy manages to cause trouble and leaves her sister in a difficult situation.

Will the wedding go to plan? And can Jack make amends with Roxy before she meets her fate?

BBC Pictures The cast have filmed multiple versions of the sisters' exits

The drama will bring to another jam-packed Christmas in Walford. Other storylines set to develop in the coming days include the long-awaited return of Max Branning, while the Mitchells will have a not-so-happy day.

These ‘EastEnders’ scenes air on New Year’s Day.

See more pictures from the episodes below and catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers on our dedicated page.

Spoiler Pictures: Ronnie and Jack's 'EastEnders' Wedding

