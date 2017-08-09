You might recall how ‘EastEnders’ actor Steve McFadden became an internet sensation earlier this year, when pictures of him looking ridiculously happy as he posed with turtles and penguins at an aquarium went viral.
Well, now he’s got even more to smile about, after becoming godfather to two baby penguins at the Birmingham National Sea Life Centre.
According to the Birmingham Mail, the Walford hardman has proven he’s a big softie at heart, and will pick names for the new arrivals once their sex is determined at around three months old.
We’re hoping for Phil and Grant.
A spokesperson for the Birmingham National Sea Life Centre said: “Steve has been wonderful in raising awareness of our penguins and creatures since his photos went viral earlier in the year, so it made perfect sense for us to name him as the Codfather to our two new rare baby gentoo penguins.
“Populations of gentoo have declined rapidly in recent years due to damage to their habitats from tourism and pollution and the illegal collection of their eggs. Our chicks are the first to be born in England this year.
“Steve’s duties will include helping us name our chicks when we discover their sex, and be supportive to our penguins while they learn to swim.
“Perhaps he can volunteer to get into the water in his armbands for encouragement.”
Now this we need to see.
Steve recently returned to his role as Phil Mitchell in ‘EastEnders’, following a six-month break, where he spent time in Birmingham while starring in pantomime.
His character didn’t walk back into the easiest of situations, though, as he had to deal wife ex-girlfriend Lisa Fowler kidnapping their daughter from hospital as she recovered from burns injuries.
Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.