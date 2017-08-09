You might recall how ‘EastEnders’ actor Steve McFadden became an internet sensation earlier this year, when pictures of him looking ridiculously happy as he posed with turtles and penguins at an aquarium went viral.

Well, now he’s got even more to smile about, after becoming godfather to two baby penguins at the Birmingham National Sea Life Centre.

According to the Birmingham Mail, the Walford hardman has proven he’s a big softie at heart, and will pick names for the new arrivals once their sex is determined at around three months old.

We’re hoping for Phil and Grant.