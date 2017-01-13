Not only did ‘EastEnders’ viewers have to contend with Michelle Fowler’s revelation that she had been having an affair with a 17-year-old boy during Thursday night’s episode, but there was a whole lot of swearing going on to.

The soap’s scriptwriter’s appeared to have made the most of a list compiled by TV watchdog Ofcom of ‘mild’ swear words, with ‘bloody’, ‘shagging’ and ‘arse’ all making an appearance.

But Sharon, played by Letitia Dean, was also heard referring to Phil Mitchell as a ‘bastard’, which is classed as ‘strong’ by Ofcom - and all before the 9pm watershed.

Tut, and indeed, tut.

The colourful language didn’t go unnoticed by fans of the show, who found it all rather amusing...

Bloody hell arse and shagging before 9pm! What's happening #eastenders — ☄Ash Green☄ (@ashlienicolee) January 12, 2017

oh a shagging now too! #EastEnders #swearwordbingo Waiting for Mick to drop the C-bomb — (((Look It's Tel))) (@TerryRyder) January 12, 2017

I mean I like a bit of a swear but #eastenders this is too much!!! I've heard 'bastard, bloody and Arse' in the space of 10 minutes!! #bbc1 — Amy-Jo Simpson (@Amy_Jo_Simpson) January 12, 2017

Wahey! A 'stupid bastard' comment from Sharon just made me spit tea. And a bloody. Don't hold back now! #Eastenders — David Murphy (@D1Smurphy) January 12, 2017

Arse there's another pound in the tin #eastenders — Gary Hill (@hillster94) January 12, 2017

Seriously what was with with all the bastards and shagging on tonight's Eastenders? Surely Ofcom will be all over that. #EastEnders — Christopher Hampton (@TheChrisHampton) January 13, 2017

Sharon had a potty mouth this evening....where's the soap and water #EastEnders — Paul Johnson (@sandfordpj) January 13, 2017

I don't care what he bloody secret is! The f-ing and jeffin that was about last night was far too much for my innocent 😇 ears😂#eastenders https://t.co/dJof9fluGj — The Burke Brothers (@burke_brothers) January 13, 2017

So people moan theres a couple of swear words in #eastenders before the watershed. Yet dont say anything to the drug use, drinking and sex — DerekH (@FromDerek92) January 13, 2017

After Ofcom’s list was released last year, the TV watchdog came under fire for seemingly giving broadcasters a licence to use what some deemed ‘offensive’ language before and after the 9pm watershed.

Ofcom found that TV viewers and radio listeners were more likely to tolerate swearing if it reflected ‘real world’ situations.

The sweary episode of ‘EastEnders’ comes just two days after the BBC soap was called out for using a “racist” slur.

BBC Mick Carter, played by Danny Dyer

Danny Dyer’s character was heard using the term “eyetie” to describe an Italian-themed night his son Johnny had hosted at the Queen Vic.

He said: “He’s obviously talking about this, you know, eyetie night we’re meant to be having. Johnny giving it all the live-like-a-native spiel.”

The term is a derogatory way of describing an Italian person that was used after the country joined forces with Germany during the Second World War.

After many fans called the soap out for using the word, ‘EastEnders’ producers issued a statement, claiming it was never intended to cause offence.

A spokesperson said: “The character is well-known for using slang - or in this case an old-fashioned term that has fallen out of general use - but it was not aimed at anyone and never intended to offend.”

