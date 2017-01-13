Not only did ‘EastEnders’ viewers have to contend with Michelle Fowler’s revelation that she had been having an affair with a 17-year-old boy during Thursday night’s episode, but there was a whole lot of swearing going on to.
The soap’s scriptwriter’s appeared to have made the most of a list compiled by TV watchdog Ofcom of ‘mild’ swear words, with ‘bloody’, ‘shagging’ and ‘arse’ all making an appearance.
But Sharon, played by Letitia Dean, was also heard referring to Phil Mitchell as a ‘bastard’, which is classed as ‘strong’ by Ofcom - and all before the 9pm watershed.
Tut, and indeed, tut.
The colourful language didn’t go unnoticed by fans of the show, who found it all rather amusing...
After Ofcom’s list was released last year, the TV watchdog came under fire for seemingly giving broadcasters a licence to use what some deemed ‘offensive’ language before and after the 9pm watershed.
Ofcom found that TV viewers and radio listeners were more likely to tolerate swearing if it reflected ‘real world’ situations.
The sweary episode of ‘EastEnders’ comes just two days after the BBC soap was called out for using a “racist” slur.
Danny Dyer’s character was heard using the term “eyetie” to describe an Italian-themed night his son Johnny had hosted at the Queen Vic.
He said: “He’s obviously talking about this, you know, eyetie night we’re meant to be having. Johnny giving it all the live-like-a-native spiel.”
The term is a derogatory way of describing an Italian person that was used after the country joined forces with Germany during the Second World War.
After many fans called the soap out for using the word, ‘EastEnders’ producers issued a statement, claiming it was never intended to cause offence.
A spokesperson said: “The character is well-known for using slang - or in this case an old-fashioned term that has fallen out of general use - but it was not aimed at anyone and never intended to offend.”