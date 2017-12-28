Jo Joyner left ‘EastEnders’ fans gobsmacked when she made a surprise comeback as Tanya Branning on Christmas Day, but it turns out she had to be convinced to return.

The actress has admitted she was initially hesitant about reprising the role she originally played from 2007 to 2013, claiming she didn’t believe there was much she could add to the Max Branning revenge storyline.

Jo also had problems fitting it into her packed schedule, but had her arm twisted after realising the plot would tie in with the departures of her on-screen daughters Lauren and Abi, played by Jacqueline Jossa and Lorna Fitzgerald.