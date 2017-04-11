While the Easter holidays mean different things for us all in the UK – whether we chose to rest or to worship – the need to sustain life [and carry out frustrating DIY tasks] is one we share.
If gorging uncontrollably on chocolate becomes a little tiresome by day two, you’ll need to hit the shops in search of non-cocoa related foodstuffs. First, you’ll need to know what time the shops open over the Easter weekend.
Take note of these Easter Bank Holiday 2017 opening hours and don’t get caught out:
Tesco
Branch specific - use the online store finder for local details. Smaller Express and Metro stores to remain open on Easter Sunday.
Sainsbury’s
Branch specific - use the online store finder for local details.
Closed on Easter Sunday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Normal hours in Scotland.
Asda
Branch specific - use the online store finder for local details.
Morrisons
Good Friday: All stores open at usual time, closing at 21.00 and 21.30 for petrol stations.
Easter Saturday: Normal opening hours.
Easter Sunday: Closed for most stores in England and Wales, normal opening hours for Scotland.
Easter Monday: 08.00 - 19.00 and 07.30 - 19.30 for petrol stations.
Waitrose
Branch specific - use the online store finder for local details.
B&Q
Good Friday: All stores open at usual time, all closing at 20.00.
Easter Saturday: All stores open as usual.
Easter Sunday: All stores in England, Wales, Northern Ireland, Isle of Man and Channel Islands closed. All stores in Scotland open as usual.
Easter Monday: All stores open at usual time, all closing at 20.00.
Homebase
Good Friday: 07.00 – 21.00.
Easter Saturday: 07.00 – 20.00.
Easter Sunday: Closed in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, normal opening hours for Scotland and Eire.
Easter Monday: 07.00 – 20.00.
Wickes
Good Friday, Easter Saturday, Easter Monday: 06.30 – 21.00 – check online for local restrictions.
Easter Sunday: Closed. Scotland stores open as usual from 09.00 – 18.00.