If your little baby is due on or around Easter, you may be tempted to pick a baby name that reflects the season.
When we think of Easter, we’re talking bunnies, eggs and spring, so we’ve been inspired by mums on Mumsnet discussing Easter baby names and have come up with 10 suggestions inspired by the celebration.
Pascal
Derives from the Latin paschalis or pashalis, which means “relating to Easter”.
Renato
Means reborn or risen again in Italian and Spanish.
Mini
An alternative spelling of Minnie, in honour of the little chocolate eggs.
Christian
Well it is a Christian holiday after all.
Renee
Originates from Latin and means “reborn”.
April
Easter Sunday is on 1 April this year.
Bunny
This surely needs no explanation.
Lulu
Native American girl name meaning rabbit.
Warren
The system of burrows where rabbits lives.
Hunter
Inspired by Easter egg hunts.
