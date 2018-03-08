All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    08/03/2018 13:44 GMT

    10 Easter-Inspired Baby Names For Your Little One Born In Spring

    Did you know, the names Pascal, Lulu and Renato are linked to Easter. 🐣

    If your little baby is due on or around Easter, you may be tempted to pick a baby name that reflects the season.

    When we think of Easter, we’re talking bunnies, eggs and spring, so we’ve been inspired by mums on Mumsnet discussing Easter baby names and have come up with 10 suggestions inspired by the celebration.  

    Jill Lehmann Photography via Getty Images

    Pascal

    Derives from the Latin paschalis or pashalis, which means “relating to Easter”.

    Renato

    Means reborn or risen again in Italian and Spanish.

    Mini

    An alternative spelling of Minnie, in honour of the little chocolate eggs.

    EujarimPhotography via Getty Images

    Christian

    Well it is a Christian holiday after all.

    Renee

    Originates from Latin and means “reborn”.

    April

    Easter Sunday is on 1 April this year.

    Bunny

    This surely needs no explanation.

    p_ponomareva via Getty Images

    Lulu

    Native American girl name meaning rabbit.

    Warren

    The system of burrows where rabbits lives.

    Hunter

    Inspired by Easter egg hunts. 

    Whether you’re looking for a name that is ‘cool’, ‘cute’, ‘pretty’, or ‘unique’, our Baby Name Generator is here to inspire you. Discover the meaning of your favourite name, browse the 100 most popular baby girl names and baby boy names in England and Wales, or let our Random Name Generator throw up an unusual suggestion. 

    SEE ALSO:

    Also on HuffPost
    14 Perfect Baby Names For Children Born In The Winter Months
    MORE:parentsparents-to-beBaby NamesEaster

    Conversations