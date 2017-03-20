If you don’t have a sweet tooth, you’re probably not the biggest fan of Easter. But all that is about to change.

You can now buy an Easter egg made entirely out of cheese.

The ‘Cheester Egg’ is the brainchild food blogger Annem Hobson, who runs the website ‘So Wrong It’s Nom’.

Hobson first thought of the glorious idea in 2015, but now she’s teamed up with Tottenham-based cheesemakers Wildes Cheese to make her dream a reality.