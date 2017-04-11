All Sections
    11/04/2017 16:50 BST

    Easter Sales 2017 UK: The Best Bargains From Topshop, ASOS, H&M And More

    *reaches for purse*

    With Easter celebrations taking place this weekend, the mid-season sales have arrived with countless high street and online shops cutting prices by 50%. 

    From tulle dresses and leather backpacks to summer sandals, we’ve scrolled all the stores for the best fashion bargains, so you don’t have to.

    (All items were available at the time of publishing, but be quick if you want them, as we don’t expect them to be around for long.)

    Dresses

    • Elastic Waist Dress
      Mango Elastic Waist Dress
      £29.99 (was £39.99), from Mango.
    • Wedding Ruched Midi Dress With Corsage Strap
      ASOS
      £42.50 (was £85), from ASOS.
    • Plus Carey Embroidered Shirt Dress
      Boohoo
      £22 (was £25), from Boohoo.com.
    • Silky Kimono Maxi Dress In Pink
      Missguided
      £12 (was £35), from Missguided.
    • Funnel Lace Midaxi Dress
      Topshop
      £70 (was £150), from Topshop.com.

     Shoes

    • Rocksy Spot Velvet Sandals
      Topshop
      £35 (was £69), from Topshop.com.
    • Leather Pumps
      Mango
      £39.99 (was £59.99), from Mango.
    • Eve Boutique Suede Over The Knee Boot
      Boohoo
      £26 (was £50), from Boohoo.com.
    • H&M Leather Loafers
      HM
      £18.99 (was £39.99), from H&M.
    • Adidas Superstars 80s Trainers
      ASOS
      £54 (was £94.95), from ASOS.

    Bags

    • Nude Chevron Quilted Tassel Clutch Bag
      Missguided
      £8 (was £22), from Missguided.
    • H&M Shopper With A Clutch Bag
      HM
      £8.99 (was £17.99), from H&M.
    • Whistles Verity Croc Backpack
      ASOS
      £147.50 (was £295), from ASOS.
    • Heywood Leather Whip Holdall
      Topshop
      £22 (was £49), from Topshop.
    • Front Lapel Backpack
      Mango
      £25.99 (was £35.99), from Mango.

    Coats

    • Belt Wool Coat
      Mango
      £49.99 (was £99.99), from Mango.
    • Long Sleeve Maxi Duster Jacket Khaki
      Missguided
      £15 (was £30), from Missguided.
    • Long Sleeveless Coat
      HM
      £47.99 (£79.99), from H&M.
    • Shiny Bomber Jacket
      Topshop
      £25 (was £59), from Topshop.
    • House Of Sunny Luxe Casual Trench Coat
      ASOS
      £60 (was £150), from ASOS.

