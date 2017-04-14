It just wouldn’t be a British bank holiday without the traditional closures of public transport. This Easter weekend, there will be London Underground service changes and planned works that may well affect your journeys in the capital between Friday 14 April and Monday 17 April.

PA Wire/PA Images There are planned track and station closures on the London Underground this weekend

This are the main hotspots: Victoria Line There’s no service on the entire Victoria line on Easter Sunday and Monday (on Sunday morning, please start your Victoria line Night Tube journeys by 02:30 southbound or 03:00 northbound to make sure you get the last trains). Replacement buses instead: Service A (every five minutes)

Walthamstow Central - Blackhorse Road - Tottenham Hale - Seven Sisters - Manor House - Finsbury Park Service B (every 20 minutes)

Seven Sisters - Manor House - Finsbury Park - Holloway Road (northbound only) - Highbury & Islington - Angel Service C (every 10 minutes)

Victoria - Pimlico - Vauxhall - Stockwell - Brixton Circle Line No Circle line service between Edgware Road and Hammersmith from Friday 14 to Monday 17 April. Use the Hammersmith & City and Metropolitan lines instead.