All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    14/04/2017 12:46 BST | Updated 14/04/2017 12:55 BST

    Easter Tube Closures: London Underground Lines To Avoid This Bank Holiday Weekend

    A very British tradition.

    It just wouldn’t be a British bank holiday without the traditional closures of public transport.

    This Easter weekend, there will be London Underground service changes and planned works that may well affect your journeys in the capital between Friday 14 April and Monday 17 April.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    There are planned track and station closures on the London Underground this weekend 

    This are the main hotspots:

    Victoria Line 

    There’s no service on the entire Victoria line on Easter Sunday and Monday (on Sunday morning, please start your Victoria line Night Tube journeys by 02:30 southbound or 03:00 northbound to make sure you get the last trains).

    Replacement buses instead:

    Service A (every five minutes)
    Walthamstow Central - Blackhorse Road - Tottenham Hale - Seven Sisters - Manor House - Finsbury Park

    Service B (every 20 minutes)
    Seven Sisters - Manor House - Finsbury Park - Holloway Road (northbound only) - Highbury & Islington - Angel

    Service C (every 10 minutes)
    Victoria - Pimlico - Vauxhall - Stockwell - Brixton

    Circle Line 

    No Circle line service between Edgware Road and Hammersmith from Friday 14 to Monday 17 April. Use the Hammersmith & City and Metropolitan lines instead.

    Related...

    District and Hammersmith & City Lines

    No Hammersmith & City service between Liverpool Street and Barking and no District line service between Aldgate East and West Ham from Friday 14 to Monday 17 April. Replacement buses run every 10 minutes instead:

    Service A
    Tower Hill - Aldgate / Aldgate East - Whitechapel - Stepney Green - Mile End - Bow Road - Bromley-by-Bow - Canning Town - (late nights only: Upminster)

    Metropolitan Line

    There’s no service between Wembley Park and Northwood/Uxbridge from Friday 14 to Monday 17 April.

    Instead, there are extra Piccadilly line trains between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge, and these replacement buses run every 10 minutes:

    Service A
    Rayners Lane - North Harrow - West Harrow - Harrow-on-the-Hill - Northwick Park - Preston Road - Kenton (for the Bakerloo line) - Wembley Park

    Service B
    Northwood - Northwood Hills - Pinner - North Harrow - West Harrow - Harrow on the Hill - Wembley Park

    On Monday 17, the ongoing weekday early closures will be cancelled.

    Station closures 

    Whitechapel Station: In addition to its closure from Friday 14 to Monday 17 April, it also won’t be possible to buy a ticket or top up your Oyster at Whitechapel station on Thursday 13 and Tuesday 18 April.

    Lancaster Gate Station: Closed until July 2017.

    For all other London transport status updates, check here

    MORE:newslondon undergroundEaster

    Conversations