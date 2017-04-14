It just wouldn’t be a British bank holiday without the traditional closures of public transport.
This Easter weekend, there will be London Underground service changes and planned works that may well affect your journeys in the capital between Friday 14 April and Monday 17 April.
This are the main hotspots:
Victoria Line
There’s no service on the entire Victoria line on Easter Sunday and Monday (on Sunday morning, please start your Victoria line Night Tube journeys by 02:30 southbound or 03:00 northbound to make sure you get the last trains).
Replacement buses instead:
Service A (every five minutes)
Walthamstow Central - Blackhorse Road - Tottenham Hale - Seven Sisters - Manor House - Finsbury Park
Service B (every 20 minutes)
Seven Sisters - Manor House - Finsbury Park - Holloway Road (northbound only) - Highbury & Islington - Angel
Service C (every 10 minutes)
Victoria - Pimlico - Vauxhall - Stockwell - Brixton
Circle Line
No Circle line service between Edgware Road and Hammersmith from Friday 14 to Monday 17 April. Use the Hammersmith & City and Metropolitan lines instead.
District and Hammersmith & City Lines
No Hammersmith & City service between Liverpool Street and Barking and no District line service between Aldgate East and West Ham from Friday 14 to Monday 17 April. Replacement buses run every 10 minutes instead:
Service A
Tower Hill - Aldgate / Aldgate East - Whitechapel - Stepney Green - Mile End - Bow Road - Bromley-by-Bow - Canning Town - (late nights only: Upminster)
Metropolitan Line
There’s no service between Wembley Park and Northwood/Uxbridge from Friday 14 to Monday 17 April.
Instead, there are extra Piccadilly line trains between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge, and these replacement buses run every 10 minutes:
Service A
Rayners Lane - North Harrow - West Harrow - Harrow-on-the-Hill - Northwick Park - Preston Road - Kenton (for the Bakerloo line) - Wembley Park
Service B
Northwood - Northwood Hills - Pinner - North Harrow - West Harrow - Harrow on the Hill - Wembley Park
On Monday 17, the ongoing weekday early closures will be cancelled.
Station closures
Whitechapel Station: In addition to its closure from Friday 14 to Monday 17 April, it also won’t be possible to buy a ticket or top up your Oyster at Whitechapel station on Thursday 13 and Tuesday 18 April.
Lancaster Gate Station: Closed until July 2017.
For all other London transport status updates, check here.