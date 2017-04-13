As many Britons prepare to luxuriate in a whole four days off work, our advice is to do so from the comfort and warmth of indoors.

The Easter break is looking decidedly bleak from a weather perspective… so much so that some higher regions can even expect sprinklings of snow – with sudden hail showers possible too. A polar maritime air mass from Iceland is currently crossing the country, bringing with it blasts of cool air and scattered showers.

From Saturday there will be pronounced cloud across the central part of the UK, with the north experiencing brighter conditions, though it will be cooler and more prone to rain. Wintry showers could see snow putting in an appearance over ground higher than 400m and hail at lower levels, accompanied by the rumbles of thunder. The mercury will just about hit 16/17C in the south, feeling much cooler in the north at 11-13C. Friday evening and overnight could see rainfall, before brightening up for Saturday.