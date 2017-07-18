An airline has come up with the perfect solution to keep kids entertained on flights, while also encouraging their passion to read.

EasyJet has today [18 July] launched ‘Flybraries’ (flying libraries), which will see 7,000 books take to the skies in 147 planes.

The launch followed a survey of 2,000 parents, which found 83% think their kids read less than they did when they were children.

Children will be offered books to read on the plane from a book trolley.

They have to leave the books on the plane when they land, but they can download free samples of other classics to read afterwards from the easyJet bookclub.