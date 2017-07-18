An airline has come up with the perfect solution to keep kids entertained on flights, while also encouraging their passion to read.
EasyJet has today [18 July] launched ‘Flybraries’ (flying libraries), which will see 7,000 books take to the skies in 147 planes.
The launch followed a survey of 2,000 parents, which found 83% think their kids read less than they did when they were children.
Children will be offered books to read on the plane from a book trolley.
They have to leave the books on the plane when they land, but they can download free samples of other classics to read afterwards from the easyJet bookclub.
The airline has teamed up with Jaqueline Wilson and Puffin Classics to compile a selection of books kids will enjoy.
Books onboard flights include ‘Peter Pan’, ‘Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland’, ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ and ‘The Railway Children’.
Dame Jacqueline Wilson, who is supporting the campaign, said: “The long summer break is the ideal opportunity for children to get stuck into a great story.
“Books stimulate a child’s imagination and development. Reading soothes, entertains, grows vocabulary and exercises the mind and a flight is the perfect place to escape into a literary adventure. That’s why I think this campaign is such a clever match.”
EasyJet CEO Carolyn McCall said: “Our in-flight lending library means young passengers can pick up a brilliant book during their flight and then return it to the seat pocket at the end of the flight for the next customer to enjoy onboard.
“We think it will be popular with parents and children alike.”
To find out more, visit easyJet’s bookclub online here.