This is the moment a plane full of passengers cheered as two women were escorted off an easyJet flight by police - for shouting “Allahu Akbar”. Thomas Hayward, 25, captured the moment officers boarded the flight at London Stansted after it arrived from Prague. Essex Police confirmed they were called to reports of disruptive behaviour and escorted the pair off the plane at 9.15pm on Valentine’s Day.

SWNS The women were escorted off the plane by the police after it landed at Stansted Airport

Hayward, a teacher from Twickenham, was returning from a romantic break with his girlfriend when the incident unfolded. He said: “The flight was only an hour-and-a-half but felt like forever. “The two girls were sitting next to the emergency exit and were causing all sorts of dramas. “They were being really loud, having strange conversations at the top of their lungs and refusing to be quiet.

SWNS The passengers cheered as the women were shown off the flight by police

“At one point they even shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ - despite being two white British girls. “Everyone on the flight sat quietly, but you could tell everyone was getting more and more annoyed.” Hayward, who was sitting with his girlfriend Megan Nisbet, 25, added: “Megan and I were coming back from a couple of days holiday.

SWNS There were no arrests

“It was quite late at night and the flight attendant had told them if they didn’t stop being disruptive we might not be allowed to land.” Thankfully, the plane landed shortly after 9pm and police were waiting to greet the two women. He continued: “When we landed, the pilot asked everyone to stay seated. “But the first two to stand up were those two girls despite the seat belt sign still being on. “They kept saying that they thought people would steal cigarettes in their bag. “But then the police came on the flight and everyone started cheering.