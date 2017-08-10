Eating This Food Could Help You Feel Less Bloated And Constipated After Flying

Flying can leave you feeling bloated and constipated, particularly if your food routine has been disrupted by crossing time zones.

But dietitian Rebecca Gawthorne says there is a quick and easy way to keep digestive discomfort at bay after boarding a plane.

Gawthorne recommends snacking on a pear while in the air to keep bowels moving as usual.

“The mix of fibre and naturally-occurring sugars in pears - sorbitol and fructose – helps to keep your digestive system healthy and prevent constipation,” she told myBody+Soul.

“But it’s about much more than poo. A healthy digestive system and gut helps you feel great and boosts your energy levels. It also helps your body absorb nutrients from food and builds your immunity.”