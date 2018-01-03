Eating Three Rashers Of Bacon A Week 'Could Increase Breast Cancer Risk In Older Women'

Eating just three rashers of bacon or two sausages a week could raise a woman’s risk of breast cancer, a new study has claimed.

Researchers from the University of Glasgow found postmenopausal women who ate around 9 grams of processed meat a day had the highest risk of developing the disease among those in the study.

The study didn’t, however, find an association between eating red meat and increased breast cancer risk. Nor did it find a link between breast cancer risk and processed meat intake in premenopausal women.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK.