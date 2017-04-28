It’s only April and 2017 has already been a bit of a bumpy ride politically. But there’s nothing that rallies the British people together like Ed Balls Day. It’s the sixth anniversary of that fateful day when the former Labour MP sent a tweet that would go down in history.

Ian Forsyth via Getty Images

No one can be quite certain of the circumstances behind Ed Balls Day, but legend has it it all began in the Castleford branch of Asda. The story goes that Balls was shopping for a 12-hour pulled pork when he accidentally tweeted his name instead of searching for it while looking for a story written about him.

Ed Balls — Ed Balls (@edballs) April 28, 2011

It could have been deeply embarrassing, but Balls’ family, friends and colleagues rallied around him, retweeting the message and supporting him through what could have been a difficult time. The tweet also captured the hearts of the public and to date, the tweet has been retweeted more than 80,000 times and liked over 50,000 times. While we continue to celebrate Ed Balls Day in this country, for some this year it has served as a poignant reminder of a simpler time...

Happy Ed Balls day - a day where we remember when politics was a simpler, more pleasant topic. — Andy Hunt (@Andy_Hunt357) April 28, 2017

Nice to think back to when this was the silliest thing a politician could do: https://t.co/1Qehok1eHo — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) April 28, 2017

Ed Balls Day is a poignant reminder of gentler times. — Paul Battley (@threedaymonk) April 28, 2017

Happy Ed Balls day everyone. Remind yourselves of a time when politics was simpler and less scary. — Sarah (@Blonde_Sazzle) April 28, 2017

Happy #edballsday folks! Ah, reminds me of simpler be-Brexit times @edballs — Just Step Sideways (@juststepsways) April 28, 2017

And some also seemed a little jaded...

It's sad that people don't send proper cards on Ed Balls Day any more. It's all electronic messages and tweets. — Gillian Philip (@Gillian_Philip) April 28, 2017

Ed Balls Day is too commercial for me now. I remember when it used to just be about tweeting Ed Balls, now it's just an excuse to sell cards — Mike 🏏💪 🌹🇨🇦🏈 (@mikebirty) April 28, 2017

@jameswjacobs Seems even Ed Balls Day couldn't resist the pull of capitalism. Sad! — Nadia Whittome (@nadiawhittome) April 28, 2017

I preferred #edballsday before retailers & greeting card companies commercialised it. We've forgotten the true meaning of Ed Balls. pic.twitter.com/4yeuybYY7c — (((Daniel))) 🇪🇺 (@PragmaticLabour) April 28, 2017

@edballs day is getting far too commercial. Bad enough it was created by hallmark cards #edballsday — Chris Davison (@ChrisRDavison) April 27, 2017

Still, it’s hard to believe it’s already that time of year again...

It feels like no sooner have I taken the decorations down from one #EdBallsDay than it comes round again.

Where does the time go, eh? — David Green (@itsdavegreen) April 27, 2017

Oh my goodness is it Ed Balls day already?! — Charlie (@craftybeeress) April 28, 2017

Is it #edballs day already? I haven't got the house ready to celebrate. PANIC! — DaveKidneys (@DaveKidneys) April 28, 2017

The excitement on Ed Balls Eve was palpable...

Going to be celebrating a traditional #EdBallsDay tomorrow with the whole family. With games for the children and gifts on the Balls bush. — E O Higgins (@eohiggins) April 27, 2017

Just left my milk and cookies out for @EdBalls when he visits tonight! #EdBallsDay pic.twitter.com/AV2hHLuk6v — Paul Cruikshank (@PAShanky) April 27, 2017

To bed, little ones. If you fall asleep the morning will come all the faster. #edballsday — Paul Richards (@Labourpaul) April 27, 2017

When I wake up tomorrow it will be Ed Balls Day. What a time to be alive. #edballsday pic.twitter.com/cg9b1j0yVl — Anthony Strzalek (@a_strzalek) April 27, 2017

Be sure to sleep extra tight tonight because Ed Balls knows when you're awake. Happy #edballsday — Bridget Collinson (@BiddyCollinson) April 27, 2017

And on Friday morning...

Kids have been up since 5:30 overexcited cos it's #edballsday! But we have a very traditional #edballsday, crumpets, then church. — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) April 28, 2017

There were suggestions that perhaps it was time to honour the day properly with a national holiday...

These 4 new bank holidays that @jeremycorbyn is planning: is one of them going to be #EdBallsDay? Long overdue surely? — Andy Jones (@AndyDavidJones) April 28, 2017

patiently waiting for #edballsday to be the fifth new bank holiday — Luke Alcott (@Luke_Alcott) April 28, 2017

Happy ed balls day! Favourite day if the political calendar. Should be a bank holiday frankly #edballsday — Roudie Shafie (@roudyshafie) April 28, 2017

Praise be! It's @edballs day! Surely a bank holiday candidate. — MightyOak (@exdurham) April 28, 2017

It’s easy to get carried away with the celebrations but there were important reminders to remember the true message of the day...

The irony of people complaining that rampant commercialism has ruined #EdBallsDay when it's actually a Roman pagan festival originally 🙄 — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) April 28, 2017

Happy Ed Balls Day! I know the presents and treats are exciting but try and take a moment to reflect on the true meaning of #edballsday — Zoë Paramour (@ZoeParamour) April 28, 2017

I, for one, loathe the commercialisation of #EdBallsDay – we should be teaching our children the real values behind such a sacred day. — Charlie (@chralie) April 27, 2017

With so much commercialisation, it's easy to forget the true meaning of #edballsday. pic.twitter.com/mZyMd8zOCh — Simon Haytack (@simonhaytack) April 27, 2017

And of course, it’s right and proper to pay tribute to those who aren’t able to take time off to celebrate...

Spare a thought for the people who are spending today alone, and the brave emergency services staff who have to work on #EdBallsDay — Dr Paul Coxon (@paulcoxon) April 28, 2017

Please spare a thought for all of us who have to work this #edballsday, when we'd rather be with our loved ones. — Rob Corp (@RobertCorp) April 28, 2017

Spare a thought for all those having to work today and unable to share #EdBallsDay with their families. — Sean Dunderdale (@seandunderdale) April 28, 2017