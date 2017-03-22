BBC Ed Balls performing his 'Gangnam Style' on 'Strictly Come Dancing'

Fans of the hit film will remember the first few moments see hundreds of people dancing on a packed highway after getting stuck in traffic. And Comic Relief’s take on it will see Ed joined by the likes of Lenny Henry, Miranda Hart, Warwick Davis and Katy Brand as they dance on car bonnets. Pictures published by The Sun show them filming scenes on Tuesday (21 March), as the BBC closed down a road.

'La La Land' is being parodied for 'Comic Relief'

The skit will air as part of the Red Nose Day telethon on Friday. Other highlights to look out for include the much-anticipated ‘Love Actually’ special, which will catch up with the characters from the original film, as well as a UK version of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, featuring Take That. The night’s events will be fronted by Jonathan Ross, Romesh Ranganathan, Miranda Hart, Rob Beckett, Greg Davies, Warwick Davis, Russell Brand, Joe Lycett, Luisa Omeilan, Sally Phillips and Sir Lenny Henry. Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day 2017 airs on Friday at 7pm on BBC One.