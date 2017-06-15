If you’re still getting over Ed Balls’s ‘Gangnam Style’ on last year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ (and frankly, we still are), just you wait until you see this.

The former Labour MP has given a masterclass in the dance to none other than Michael Gove.

Yes, as in the current Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

But as you will see in the video above, he certainly isn’t about to give Ed a run for his money any time soon.

Channel 4 What is happening?

The two came together to film the sketch for a special episode of ‘The Last Leg’.

The live two hour show, entitled ‘The ReUnited Kingdom’, will pay tribute to murdered MP Jo Cox, by hosting a huge celebratory event aiming to remind viewers of the themes that unite us rather than divide us.

Ed and Michael are just two of the people from the world of politics who are supporting the show, with other political rivals taking part including Tony Blair vs William Hague, Nicola Sturgeon vs Ruth Davidson and Alastair Campbell vs Ed Miliband.

‘The Last Leg: The ReUnited Kingdom’ airs on Friday (16 June) at 9pm on Channel 4.

