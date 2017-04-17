Ed Balls has compared his former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional partner, Katya Jones, to former PM Gordon Brown, which we think he intended as a compliment.

The two were paired together during last year’s ‘Strictly’, winning over the viewing public throughout their time in the competition, despite Ed being an early favourite for the chop.

Having wrapped up this year’s ‘Strictly’ live tour back in February, the two have since discovered that their joint performance of ‘Gangnam Style’ has been nominated for a TV Bafta.

Opening up about their professional relationship, Ed admitted that he often put her in mind of the former Labour Prime Minister, telling the Sunday Times: “She was very supportive, very generous and very tough.”