Ed Balls has compared his former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional partner, Katya Jones, to former PM Gordon Brown, which we think he intended as a compliment.
The two were paired together during last year’s ‘Strictly’, winning over the viewing public throughout their time in the competition, despite Ed being an early favourite for the chop.
Having wrapped up this year’s ‘Strictly’ live tour back in February, the two have since discovered that their joint performance of ‘Gangnam Style’ has been nominated for a TV Bafta.
Opening up about their professional relationship, Ed admitted that he often put her in mind of the former Labour Prime Minister, telling the Sunday Times: “She was very supportive, very generous and very tough.”
Elaborating on that “toughness”, he continued: “She gave me this lecture and said, ‘Look, I’ve been doing this for 20 years. I’m a world champion and every day I come in and practice the same moves because I know I can be better. You’ve been doing it for six weeks, so get over yourself.
“If you have mutual respect in a relationship then you can be tough. That was why I got on with Gordon Brown and Tony Blair, because it was my job to be direct with them and they were always direct with me.”
He also spoke about the positive reception he got on the ‘Strictly’ live tour, admitting that it gave him a bittersweet feeling in the wake of the 2015 general election, in which he lost his seat as an MP.
Ed lamented: "There's that moment under the spotlight before they announce the name, and the Leeds Arena was chanting in unison, 'Ed! Ed! Ed! Ed! Ed!' Then they say, 'Ed and Katya', huge cheer, and we get lifted up on the shoulders by all the others.
"I'm standing there thinking, 'You're all chanting ‘Ed’ now, but 22 months ago you didn't vote for me.'"
Ed and Katya are up against ‘Game Of Thrones’, Danny Dyer and ‘Line Of Duty’ in the category of Virgin TV’s Must See Moment at this year’s TV Baftas.