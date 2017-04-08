Ed Miliband returned to prime-time screens last night in what can only be described as a sensational appearance on The Last Leg.
There were numerous highlights such as this recreation of Kanye West’s Bound 2 video with Kim Kardashian....
Not too mention the Ed Milli-Band...
But the real gem was an unscripted one-liner directed at former PM, David Cameron.
It came as Miliband was being reminded of that photo of him looking far from glamorous whilst eating a bacon sandwich.
In order to demonstrate such photographic mishaps happen to everyone, host Adam Hills brought up the time Cameron ate a hotdog with a knife and fork.
After co-host Josh Widdecombe and had a go ripping Cameron, Miliband cooly interjected:
I think he's saying: 'Tastes better than it feels.'
🔥 🔥 🔥
The former Labour leader was of course referring to the rather controversial allegations contained within a book written by billionaire Tory donor Lord Ashcroft in 2015 regarding a pig and Cameron’s genitals.
AKA #PigGate...
Welcome back Ed, we’ve missed you.