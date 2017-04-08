All Sections
    • NEWS
    08/04/2017 12:44 BST | Updated 08/04/2017 13:27 BST

    Ed Miliband On The Last Leg Destroys David Cameron Over Hot Dog Photo

    Somebody get some ice for that burn etc etc...

    Ed Miliband returned to prime-time screens last night in what can only be described as a sensational appearance on The Last Leg.

    There were numerous highlights such as this recreation of Kanye West’s Bound 2 video with Kim Kardashian....

    Not too mention the Ed Milli-Band...

    But the real gem was an unscripted one-liner directed at former PM, David Cameron.

    It came as Miliband was being reminded of that photo of him looking far from glamorous whilst eating a bacon sandwich.

    In order to demonstrate such photographic mishaps happen to everyone, host Adam Hills brought up the time Cameron ate a hotdog with a knife and fork.

    After co-host Josh Widdecombe and had a go ripping Cameron, Miliband cooly interjected:

     

    I think he's saying: 'Tastes better than it feels.'

    🔥 🔥 🔥

    The former Labour leader was of course referring to the rather controversial allegations contained within a book written by billionaire Tory donor Lord Ashcroft in 2015 regarding a pig and Cameron’s genitals.

    AKA #PigGate...

    Welcome back Ed, we’ve missed you.

    Conversations