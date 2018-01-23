Ed Miliband Accuses Rupert Murdoch Of 'Blackmail' Over Sky Bid

Ed Miliband has accused Rupert Murdoch of “blackmail” over a threat to close Sky News if his bid to take over Sky failed, after the competition watchdog warned the bid would give the media mogul too much power.

The ex-Labour leader, who has been a strident critic of Murdoch since the phone hacking scandal, dismissed claims that the broadcaster’s loss-making news arm would be shuttered.

He was speaking after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) provisionally found giving Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox complete control over Sky would give the Murdoch “too much influence over public opinion and the public agenda”.

In November, Sky told the CMA it would review “the continued provision” of Sky News if it “unduly impeded merger and/or other corporate opportunities available in relation to Sky’s broader business”.

Reacting to the CMA’s provisional decision, Miliband told Channel 4 News: “[Sky News] is not going to close. I think that’s a piece of blackmail. That’s one of the weapons in the Murdoch armoury... the regulators saw through it.”