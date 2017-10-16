Ed Sheeran is recovering after reportedly being knocked off his bike in central London.

The ‘Thinking Out Loud’ singer was rushed to hospital following the accident in the capital.

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:50am PDT

The star took to Instagram to share a picture of his arm in a cast, revealing that he may no longer be able to perform at some of his forthcoming live shows.

He wrote: “Had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x”

The picture shows his right arm is in the plaster cast, and as he plays guitar with his right hand, he may struggle to perform

The Washington Post via Getty Images

The 26-year-old is due to kick off the Asian leg of his world tour in Taipei on 22 October.

He is also due to perform in Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore.

HuffPost UK have contacted Ed’s management for comment.

