Ed Sheeran Rushed To Hospital After Being 'Knocked Off Bike By A Car', Putting Live Dates In Jeopardy

The singer is about to embark on the Asian leg of his world tour.

16/10/2017 12:25
Matt Bagwell Executive Editor (Entertainment), HuffPost UK

Ed Sheeran is recovering after reportedly being knocked off his bike in central London.

The ‘Thinking Out Loud’ singer was rushed to hospital following the accident in the capital.

The star took to Instagram to share a picture of his arm in a cast, revealing that he may no longer be able to perform at some of his forthcoming live shows.

He wrote: “Had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x”

The picture shows his right arm is in the plaster cast, and as he plays guitar with his right hand, he may struggle to perform

The 26-year-old is due to kick off the Asian leg of his world tour in Taipei on 22 October.

He is also due to perform in Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore.

HuffPost UK have contacted Ed’s management for comment.

