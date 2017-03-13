You’d be forgiven for thinking that Ed Sheeran might be a little too busy for a TV appearance, but it’s been confirmed that the record-breaking singer will pop up in the next series of ‘Game Of Thrones’. HBO recently confirmed that the drama will return in July, and speaking at the South By Southwest festival in Texas over the weekend, the programme’s creators, David Benioff and DB Weiss, revealed the news.

Stefania D'Alessandro via Getty Images Ed's currently pretty busy promoting his latest album '÷'

They explained that it was a special treat for Arya Stark actress Maisie Williams, who is a big fan of the ‘Shape Of You’ star. “For years, we tried to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie, and this year we finally did it,” David told the audience (via the Guardian).

HBO Maisie is a big fan of Ed's music

Ed then confirmed the news on his Twitter page, but there’s no word yet on who he will be playing, or if viewers will even be able to recognise him.

guess the cats out the bag... https://t.co/9GCDUp9HPN — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) March 12, 2017

While Ed is obviously best known for his music, this isn’t his first foray onto the small screen. Back in 2015, he took some time out from his busy touring schedule Down Under to film scenes for ‘Home And Away’ and over the weekend, the BBC revealed part of a Comic Relief sketch, which will feature Ed in the recording studio with People Just Do Nothing’s Kurupt FM gang: