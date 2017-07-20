Ed Sheeran has broken his silence over reports he deleted his Twitter account over the negative reception towards his ‘Game Of Thrones’ cameo.
Earlier this week, the ‘Galway Girl’ singer made his long-awaited appearance in ‘Game Of Thrones’, though it’s fair to say it didn’t exactly win over the show’s devoted fanbase.
In the wake of the backlash, fans noticed that Ed had deleted his Twitter page, with many speculating that the negative comments about his cameo could be the reason.
However, he’s now spoken out to insist this is not the case.
In a lengthy post on his Instagram account, Ed wrote: “Last i’ll say on this.
“I came off Twitter Coz I was always intending to come off Twitter, had nothing to do with what people said about my game of thrones cameo, because I am in game of thrones, why the hell would I worry what people thought about that. It’s clearly fuckin’ awesome.
“Timing was just a coincidence, but believe what you want [sic].”
Earlier this month, Ed was quoted as saying he was “coming off Twitter completely” because he was fed up of being on the receiving end of online abuse, but later clarified that he wasn’t actually going to delete his account.
He claimed: ’Loads of hoo-har about me quitting stuff. I haven’t quit anything, I’m just not reading anything, except ‘Harry Potter’.”
Since Ed’s episode aired, ‘Game Of Thrones’ director Jeremy Podeswa has spoken out in defence of the star, suggesting that people were not willing to give him a chance.