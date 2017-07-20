Ed Sheeran has broken his silence over reports he deleted his Twitter account over the negative reception towards his ‘Game Of Thrones’ cameo.

Earlier this week, the ‘Galway Girl’ singer made his long-awaited appearance in ‘Game Of Thrones’, though it’s fair to say it didn’t exactly win over the show’s devoted fanbase.

In the wake of the backlash, fans noticed that Ed had deleted his Twitter page, with many speculating that the negative comments about his cameo could be the reason.