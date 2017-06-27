Ed Sheeran Hits Back At False Accusations About His Glastonbury Headline Set

Ed Sheeran has hit back at critics of his Glastonbury set, who accused him of not playing the guitar fully live.
Some fans claimed he was using a backing track during his headline set on the festival’s Pyramid Stage on Sunday (25 June) night, but Ed had a simple explanation when he addressed the matter on Twitter.
The star revealed he had been using a loop station during his performance, which helps create the impression of a having a band playing lots of different melodies.
Writing on the social media site, Ed said: “Never thought I’d have to explain it, but everything I do in my live show is live, it’s a loop station, not a backing track. Please google x.”
He added: “Anyway, great night, great atmosphere, family, friends, fun. Love you all x.”
The loop station works by recording layers multiple musical phrases until it sounds like a band. The player lays down a rhythm bed, then a bass part, and finally a guitar solo until it sounds like a fully-formed track.
Last weekend’s Glastonbury also saw Stormzy and Radiohead’s Thom Yorke make some powerful political statements during their performances, while Foo Fighters attempted to break the swearing record set by Adele during their headline set on Saturday.