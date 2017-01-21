It looks like Ed Sheeran has been sworn to secrecy about giving any details surrounding that alleged incident involving Princess Eugenie, a sword and James Blunt’s desire to be ‘knighted’ at a party.

Late last year, it was reported that the 25-year-old singer was left with a gash in his face and in need of hospital treatment after the Royal allegedly swung the ceremonial blade over her shoulder, not realising Ed was behind her.

The incident is said to have happened at a party at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, after fellow singer and party guest James joked that he would love to be made a Sir.

But Ed looked decidedly uncomfortable during an appearance on Friday night’s ‘Graham Norton Show’ when the host quizzed him about it.