A $20 million (£16 million) copyright infringement court case made against Ed Sheeran has reached a settlement.

Last year, songwriters Thomas Leonard and Martin Harrington filed a lawsuit against Ed, claiming that his song ‘Photograph’ directly copied former ‘X Factor’ winner Matt Cardle’s track, ‘Amazing’.

BBC News has now reported that a deal has been reached between the two parties, and the lawsuit has now been dismissed “with prejudice” meaning it cannot be brought to court again.

Details of the deal have not been made public, though the Express has claimed that the “compensation” was “substantial”.