Ed Sheeran has revealed he’s quit Twitter because of the amount of online abuse he receives.

The ‘Shape Of You’ singer’s Twitter account will now only be used to automatically send out Instagram posts to his 19.1million followers.

Ed Sheeran

The 26-year-old, who last sent out a tweet on 30 June, says just one mean comment could ruin his entire day.

Ed’s decision to leave the social media site comes just days after he was forced to defend his headline spot at this year’s Glastonbury, after he was accused by some people of not playing his guitar live.

Ed Sheeran performs on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival

Some fans claimed he was using a backing track during his performance on the festival’s Pyramid Stage, but Ed had a simple explanation when he addressed the matter on Twitter.

The star revealed he had been using a loop station during his performance, which helps create the impression of a having a band playing lots of different melodies.

Writing on the social media site, Ed said: “Never thought I’d have to explain it, but everything I do in my live show is live, it’s a loop station, not a backing track. Please google x.”

He added: “Anyway, great night, great atmosphere, family, friends, fun. Love you all x.”

The loop station works by recording layers multiple musical phrases until it sounds like a band. The player lays down a rhythm bed, then a bass part, and finally a guitar solo until it sounds like a fully-formed track.

