Ed Sheeran's Tattoo Artist Confesses He Doesn't Understand Criticism Of His Work

The tattoo artist responsible for Ed Sheeran’s famous inkings says he doesn’t understand why the singer gets so much criticism for his tattoos.

Kevin Paul, 38, who first met Sheeran when he was on tour with Rizzle Kicks in 2013, is the man behind many celebrity tattoos including Rihanna’s, Harry Styles’ and James Arthur’s.

Paul helped Sheeran design his now infamous lion tattoo on his chest, which Sheeran admitted to GQ magazine, had been widely criticised by the press and his fans.

But the Midlands-based father-of-two said he doesn’t understand the backlash.

“I don’t know why it got bad press - maybe just because it was so much bigger than any of the other tattoos he had done at that point,” Paul told The Huffington Post UK.