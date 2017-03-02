You know when something seems like a funny idea at the time, then three years pass and you’re looking at your leg and thinking to yourself, “wow, that is absolutely Ed Sheeran’s name I have permanently scrawled on my flesh”.

Yeah, well, Roman Kemp has unveiled his latest tattoo, courtesy of Ed Sheeran.

The ‘Shape Of You’ singer was appearing on Roman’s Capital Radio show earlier this week, and marked the special occasion by giving the host something he’d never forget.

His signature tattooed on his leg.