Ed Sheeran has been forced to add the writers of TLC’s ‘No Scrubs’ to the credits of his track, ‘Shape Of You’, after it was suggested the two songs bore a striking resemblance to one another.

‘Shape Of You’, which topped the UK singles chart earlier this year, had initially listed just Ed, his producer Steve Mac and Irish songwriter Johnny McDaid as its writers.

However, after an increasing number of people suggested it owed a lot of its musicality to ‘No Scrubs’, Kevin Briggs, Kandi Burruss and Tameka Cottle have now also been listed as co-writers.