Ed Sheeran Cancels 10,000 Tour Tickets Being Sold On Resale Sites

Ed Sheeran has gone to war with touts attempting to sell tickets to his forthcoming UK shows. The singer has cancelled 10,000 tickets for his Wembley Stadium gigs next June, many of which were being offered on resale sites for astronomical prices. Fans who missed out on tickets for the huge shows, which cost between £49 and £88, were being offered them online for up to £1000 each.

Rick Madonik via Getty Images Ed Sheeran

But those tickets were put back on sale after the ‘Shape Of You’ singer’s management cracked down on those hoping to profit from the gigs. Ed’s spokesman told The Mirror: “Most ­profiteering companies heeded promoters’ warnings not to trade and resell tickets that would instantly be cancelled. “This resulted in 90% of tickets being delivered into fans’ hands at the face value. “The process of analysing sales and cancelling tickets purchased for purposes for resale will continue until the tour takes place.” Fans can legitimately resell and buy tickets for the shows at face value on the reselling platform Twickets, which has teamed up with the singer to help fans avoid being ripped off. Meanwhile, Ed made his much-talked about ‘Game Of Thrones’ appearance in the season seven premiere, which aired on Sunday evening in the US.

HBO Ed in 'Game Of Thrones'

Unfortunately, Ed may want to stay away from the reviews - and Twitter… - as his star turn didn’t exactly impress. As the Guardian explains, Ed’s brief appearance saw him play a Lannister, whose main job was to sing a song by the campfire before watching on as Arya Stark spoke. In their words, “Sheeran’s much-heralded Game of Thrones appearance was a dud”. Ouch. If you couldn’t stay awake to catch Ed’s ‘GOT’ debut (well it was on at 2am in the UK), it’ll be aired again tonight (Monday) on Sky Atlantic and Now TV at 9pm.