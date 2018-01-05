Ed Westwick Removed From BBC Drama ‘Ordeal By Innocence’ After Rape Allegations

The BBC have made a decision on the future of drama ‘Ordeal By Innocence’, announcing scenes featuring Ed Westwick will be reshot, following rape allegations made against him.

Bosses have cast Christian Cooke to take over the role of Mickey Argyll in adaptation of the Agatha Christie novel.

The drama was originally due to air over Christmas, but was postponed indefinitely when a series of rape allegations were against the former ‘Gossip Girl’ actor.