Ed Westwick Removed From BBC Drama ‘Ordeal By Innocence’ After Rape Allegations

The BBC have made a decision on the future of drama ‘Ordeal By Innocence’, announcing scenes featuring Ed Westwick will be reshot, following rape allegations made against him.
Bosses have cast Christian Cooke to take over the role of Mickey Argyll in adaptation of the Agatha Christie novel.
The drama was originally due to air over Christmas, but was postponed indefinitely when a series of rape allegations were against the former ‘Gossip Girl’ actor.
After two women made accusations against the actor, Ed responded to them on his Twitter page.
His post read: “It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could conclude that I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct.
“I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible.”
A third woman then accused Ed of rape in mid-November and when approached by BuzzFeed news, he offered no comment.
Bill Nighy, Anna Chancellor, Anthony Boyle and Alice Eve will all join Christian to reshoot the scenes in Scotland, later this year.
The programme’s co-producers, Mammoth Screen and Agatha Christie Limited, have said that a new transmission date will be announced “in due course” (via the BBC).