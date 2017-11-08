Westwick has denied the allegations, insisting that he “does not know” Cohen and has never “forced himself in any manner, on any woman” .

Earlier this week, Cohen shared a lengthy Facebook post alleging that Westwick sexually assaulted her at his house three years ago .

The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed they are investigating actress Kristina Cohen’s rape accusation against Ed Westwick .

A spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed to the Daily Mail in the early hours of Wednesday morning (8 November) that they are now “investigating a sexual assault case”, following Kristina Cohen’s post.

In her initial Facebook post, the actress described making a trip to Westwick’s house for a dinner party with her then-boyfriend, but grew uncomfortable and wanted to leave when the ‘Gossip Girl’ star allegedly crossed a line with an inappropriate joke.

She wrote: “I went and laid down in the guest room where I eventually fell asleep, I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body. I told him to stop, but he was strong.

“I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to fuck me.

“I was paralysed, terrified. I couldn’t speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me.”

In his rebuttal, Westwick tweeted yesterday (7 November): “I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.”

