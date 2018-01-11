His former bandmates confirmed the news in a statement on their Facebook page.

The musician passed away following a battle with pneumonia on Wednesday (10 January).

Former Motorhead guitarist ‘Fast’ Eddie Clarke has died at the age of 67.

They wrote: “We are devastated to pass on the news we only just heard ourselves earlier tonight – Edward Allan Clarke, or as we all know and love him Fast Eddie Clarke – passed away peacefully yesterday.

“Ted Carroll, who formed Chiswick Records, made the sad announcement via his Facebook page, having heard from Doug Smith that Fast Eddie passed peacefully in hospital where he was being treated for pneumonia.

“Fast Eddie... keep roaring, rockin’ and rollin’ up there as goddamit man, your Motörfamily would expect nothing less!

“RIP Fast Eddie Clarke – 5th October 1950 - 10th January 2018.”